Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 (ANI/TPS): According to IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reports in the last few hours two launches of rockets were detected from Lebanese territory towards the Manara area in Israel's north.

During the course of the day, IDF forces attacked the source of the shooting and two launch positions alongside other areas in Lebanese territory.

In addition, earlier today, an air-to-ground missile was launched from Lebanese territory at an Air Force aircraft operating in the area. The missile did not hit the vessel which completed its mission successfully. (ANI/TPS)

