Tel Aviv [Israel], April 22 (ANI): Israel's military intelligence Chief Major-General Aharon Haliva resigned on Monday, citing failure to prevent Hamas' deadly surprise attack last October. He becomes the first senior official to take responsibility and step down, Al Jazeera reported.

In a resignation letter, Haliva expressed remorse over the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, acknowledging his division's failure to fulfil its entrusted task.

The letter said that he "carried that black day" ever since, expressing enduring pain.

"On Saturday, October 7 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel. The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with," he said.

Haliva's resignation marks a significant move as the first high-ranking official to step down in the aftermath of the attack. The army confirmed his decision, stating it followed his acknowledgement of leadership responsibility, according to Al Jazeera.

While expectations existed for resignations from Haliva and other officials due to the glaring failures leading to the attack, the timing remains uncertain amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, alongside heightened tensions with Iran.

While Haliva and some others have accepted blame for the October attack, notable figures like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have not fully acknowledged responsibility for the attack, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

