Jerusalem [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said its forces under are prepared for the next step of releasing Hamas terrorists, as part of the hostage exchange deal in Gaza, by "strengthening the defense in the various sectors, conducting field surveys and preliminary warning calls."

Various weapons and means of combat, which were used by the terrorist organizations in the region, were seized in the various sectors.

In addition , the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria conveyed messages through the military coordination and liaison headquarters to all Palestinian ranks, according to which the IDF will "continue to exercise zero tolerance towards celebrations and support for terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria."

"The security forces will continue to act in order to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

