Tel Aviv [Israel], December 25 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Navy struck a number of Hamas terror squads operating near ground forces in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.

The IDF said naval forces struck several buildings where Hamas operatives were hiding. The navy also struck positions where Hamas squads had launched mortars and fired upon Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Air Force killed a Hamas commander in an air strike in the area of Khan Yunis. A separate air strike killed several terrorists carrying a rocket, the IDF added.

In northern Gaza, soldiers directed an airstrike on a building where Hamas operatives were hiding.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

