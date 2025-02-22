Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI): Israeli PM Netanyahu condemns Hamas for killing the Bibas brothers, pledging unwavering commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

He said, "Today is a tragic day. It's a day of boundless sorrow, of indescribable pain. Four-year-old Ariel Bibas, his baby brother one-year-old Kfir and 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz were brutally murdered by Hamas savages. Their bodies return home to a nation in mourning. A nation that will never forget and never forgive the evil that cut down these beautiful souls."

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Doctor Says Pontiff Isn't out of Danger but His Condition Isn't Life-Threatening.

He added, "Since that black day on October 7th, when Hamas butchered and burned 1,200 of our families and friends, Israel waited with bated breath, hoping beyond hope that our hostages would survive the Hamas hell. Against all odds, we succeeded in bringing many home. Some we rescued. Some we tragically couldn't. The Bibas children, in particular, became the symbol of who we are, and who we are fighting against."

While holding the picture of Ariel Bibas and Kfir, Netanyahu said, "Here is a photo of the Bibas brothers. These perfect children, again, were four years old and less than one year old when the Hamas savages snatched them from their mother's arms."

Also Read | ED Slaps INR 3.44 Crore Penalty on BBC World Service India; Fines 3 Directors for Alleged Contravention of FDI Regulations.

"She fought like a lioness to protect her boys. Just imagine their horror. Imagine their confusion. Perfect little children who never hurt a soul. A baby, for the love of God. They languished in captivity until Hamas murdered them in cold blood. Who kidnaps a little boy and a baby and murders them? Monsters. That's who," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu also slammed the wrongful delivery of a Gazan body in place of Shiri Bibas.

"These Hamas monsters also cynically refused to bring back the boys' mother, Shiri, and sent the body of a Gazan woman instead, in brazen violation of the agreement. Today the heavens shake. The entire civilized world should condemn these horrific murders. The entire civilized world should join Israel in demanding the immediate release of all the hostages. All of Israel is united in grief."

He added, "And as the Prime Minister of Israel, I vow that I will not rest until the savages who executed our hostages are brought to justice. They do not deserve to walk this earth. Nothing will stop me. Nothing. Ariel, Kfir and Oded: I am so sorry we couldn't save you from the monsters who did this. We honor your kind and loving souls, so tragically cut down by evil terror." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)