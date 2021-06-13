Jerusalem, Jun 13 (AP) The Israeli politician who was the driving force in forming the country's new government has called off a planned speech to parliament, saying he was ashamed that his 86-year-old mother had to witness the raucous behavior of his opponents.

In a brief speech, Yair Lapid said he wanted to "ask for forgiveness from my mother."

"I wanted her to be proud of the democratic process in Israel. Instead she, along with every citizen of Israel, is ashamed of you and remembers clearly why it's time to replace you,” he said.

Lapid led the efforts to form the new coalition, which is expected to be approved later Sunday. He is expected to be Israel's new foreign minister for two years, and then become prime minister in a rotation agreement for the final two years of the government's term. (AP)

