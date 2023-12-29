Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's population grew 1.9 per cent in 2023 and will pass 10 million in 2024, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday, ahead of the new year.

As 2023 draws to a close, Israel's population stands at 9.8 million.

Of that number, 73.2 per cent of the population is Jewish and 21.1% Arab. The remaining 5.7 per cent identified themselves as members of other minorities, such as the Druze, Bedouin and Circassian communities, as well as Eastern Orthodox Christians of Armenian and Assyrian descent.

According to the CBS, 179,000 new names were added to the population registry during 2023, an increase of 1.9 per cent.

Births accounted for 72 per cent of the population's growth. The rest of the came from around 45,000 new immigrants. The CBS noted that 78.6 per cent of the 2023 immigrants came from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The CBS added that 73.3 per cent of the babies were born to Jewish families, 21.4% were born to Arab families and the remaining 2.6 per cent were born to other minorities.

Meanwhile, 49,500 Israelis died in 2023 while 2,500 had been living abroad for more than one year. (ANI/TPS)

