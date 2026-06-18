World News | Israeli Soldier Killed, Seven Injured in Hezbollah Attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli soldier was killed in Lebanon when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck a vehicle during combat, it was cleared for publication on Thursday morning.

The Israel Defence Forces identified him as Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin, 29, from Haifa, who served in the headquarters of the IDF's 36th Division. Seven additional IDF soldiers were injured in the incident, including the deputy commander of the 36th Division, a colonel. Three soldiers were moderately injured and four sustained light injuries. All were evacuated for medical treatment.

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According to the IDF, the incident occurred during operations in southern Lebanon when explosive devices were activated against troops. Four soldiers were wounded by shrapnel from the initial blast and evacuated. A short time later, another explosion struck an evacuation vehicle, injuring another soldier.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iran-backed Hezbollah launched explosive-laden drones toward Israeli forces and an evacuation team, injuring five soldiers, including one who was seriously wounded. In response to the attacks, IDF forces carried out artillery strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the area. (ANI/TPS)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)