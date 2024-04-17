Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): As tensions with Iran continue, Israeli reservists completed a combat readiness exercise along the Lebanese border on Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Exercises included scenarios involving simultaneous fighting in Syria and Lebanon, cyber exercises, and transitioning from routine to a state of emergency.

Also Read | US Teacher Erin Ward, Caught Having Sex With Teenage Student in Car, Married to Senior Defence Official: Report.

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi indicated Israel would respond to Iran's missile and drone attack.

"We are looking ahead, we are considering our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," he added.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Tensions: President Ebrahim Raisi Again Warns Tel Aviv Against Counterattack.

Israel's War Cabinet met on Monday night to discuss how to respond. According to various media reports, the Cabinet is divided on the retaliation's timing and scale.

On Saturday night, Iran launched more than 320 drones and missiles at Israel. Most of the drones and several cruise missiles were intercepted by the air forces of the US, Jordan, Britain and France without reaching Israel airspace. Israeli air defenses intercepted the remaining missiles.

One Bedouin girl was injured by falling shrapnel near the Negev town of Arad, and Israel's Nevatim Air Force base sustained minor damage. The army released footage of planes taking off and landing on Sunday morning.

According to the IDF, of the drones and missiles launched, 99% were intercepted. While most of the UAVs were shot down by American, Jordanian, British and French forces, the Arrow-3 shot down the ballistic missiles at high altitudes.

Iran vowed to avenge an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Killed in the strike was Quds Force commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and seven other IRGC officers.

The attack was widely attributed to Israel, though Jerusalem never confirmed this. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)