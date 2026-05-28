World News | Israeli Teens Using AI Faster Than Schools Can Adapt, Survey Warns

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): While adults debate how artificial intelligence should be used in schools, have already made the decision for them according to a new Israel Internet Association (ISOC) survey. The findings suggest AI tools have become routine in teenage learning, while oversight and digital literacy development struggle to keep pace.

"Most teens reported using AI-based tools at least occasionally, with a significant share indicating frequent or daily use," the report said. It added that "AI tools have become part of the daily routine of teenagers, especially in contexts of study, information search, and content creation."

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For many students, AI systems now function as a default academic shortcut, used to generate explanations, summarise material, and draft written assignments. "AI is increasingly seen as a default assistant for completing assignments and finding answers quickly," displacing traditional search and independent writing, the report noted.

The central issue identified by the survey is not access or adoption, but understanding.

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"Despite widespread use, many teenagers demonstrate limited awareness of the limitations of artificial intelligence systems, including issues of accuracy, bias, and reliability," the report said. The gap between usage and evaluation sits at the core of a rapidly evolving educational environment without fully developed guardrails.

As reliance grows, the ability to question outputs, cross-check sources, and identify errors risks becoming secondary to speed and convenience, the report warned.

"There are notable disparities in digital literacy skills, particularly in evaluating the credibility of AI-generated content," it says. This imbalance raises concerns that AI may not level the playing field in education so much as amplify existing gaps between students who can critically assess information and those who cannot.

Schools, meanwhile, are still trying to keep up. "Educational institutions are still in the early stages of developing structured guidance for responsible AI use among students," the survey noted, with most teenagers reporting that they learned to use AI informally rather than through classroom instruction. In practice, this leaves norms around acceptable use, academic integrity, and independent work inconsistently defined.

Parents also appear to underestimate the scale of adoption. The report noted a "gap between parental perception and actual usage patterns," suggesting that adults often underestimate both how frequently AI is used and how central it has become to schoolwork.

Beyond academic use, the survey also examined emotional and social behaviour. Just over half of respondents (52%) said they preferred to talk to chatbots about emotional issues rather than a person. This rate was higher among girls than boys -- 59% compared to 44%, respectively.

"The main reasons for turning to a chat for emotional support or social connection are reducing the fear of judgment (up to 39%), anonymity (up to 37%), and the feeling that it is easier to talk to a system than to people (up to 35%)," the report said.

Despite these findings, the survey also points to perceived benefits among teenagers, particularly in learning support. Respondents described AI tools as useful for "explaining complex topics, improving writing, and supporting independent study," especially when immediate feedback or clarification is needed outside the classroom.

The report concludes that "the rapid adoption of AI among teenagers presents both an opportunity for enhanced learning and a challenge in ensuring critical thinking skills are preserved."

The survey was conducted in November 2025 by Geocartography, among 502 youth respondents aged 13-17 from the Jewish sector. (ANI/TPS)

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