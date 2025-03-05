Tel Aviv [Israel], March 5 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday night, Israel's anti-terror General Security Service (GSS) released a document of the important sections from its investigation into the security failures around the October 7th terrorist massacre.

The bulk of the investigation includes classified intelligence materials, tools and methods of operation, and therefore there is a restriction on its full disclosure, explained the GSS.

The organization explained, however, given the "magnitude of the disaster, we see great importance in reflecting the main findings to the public."

As such it decided to publish parts of the investigation in a way that the organization hopes will provide "as balanced and complete a picture as possible, without compromising matters that must be kept secret for reasons of national security." (ANI/TPS)

