Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel (BOI) reported that the country's Composite State of the Economy Index increased by 0.4 percent in December. The Bank said that this reflects the Israeli economy's "gradual recovery" from the impact of the Swords of Iron War.

The Index, said the BOI, was positively influenced by increases in the Industrial Production Index, the retail trade revenue index (November), import of consumption goods, goods exports, the job vacancy rate, and credit card purchases (December). In contrast, services exports, employee posts (October), and imports of production inputs (December) declined, which negatively influenced the index.

The Composite State-of-the-Economy Index is a synthetic indicator for examining the direction of the development of real economic activity, in real time. It is calculated based on 10 different indicators: the industrial production index; the trade revenue index; the services revenue index; consumer goods imports; imports of manufacturing inputs; goods exports; services exports; the number of employee posts in the private sector; the job vacancy rate and the number of building starts.

The Index is calculated by the Bank of Israel's Research Department once a month, close to the date that the Industrial Production Index is published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. (ANI/TPS)

