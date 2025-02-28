Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on exports of services for December, 2024.

As per December 2024, seasonally adjusted data, the total export of services (not including the start-up companies) increased by 6.3 per cent compared to a decrease of 1.8 per cent in the previous month.

The export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including the start-up companies) increased by 3 per cent compared to a decrease of 1.8 per cent in the previous month.

The export of services in December 2024 (not including the start-up companies), after deducting the effect of seasonality, amounted to approximately 7.4 billion dollars. An increase of 6.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

The export of services resulting from the start-up companies amounted to 921 million dollars in December 2024.

The export of business services (excluding tourism, transportation, insurance and government services and start-up companies) increased in December 2024 by 3.6 per cent, compared to a decrease of 1.6 per cent in November 2024.

The export of business services (excluding tourism, transportation, insurance and government services and the start-up companies) constitutes approximately 83 per cent of the total export of services (excluding the start-up companies), and it includes: software and computing services, research and development, communication services, engineering and technician services, advertising, royalties, construction, trade and more. (ANI/TPS)

