Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday launched a diplomatic offensive against Iran, which he said would be carried out alongside Israel's military response - whatever that may be - to that country's firing of hundreds of missiles and the UAVs (drones) at Israel the other day.

To that end, Tuesday morning he sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization, as a way to curb and weaken Iran.

Also Read | US Teacher Erin Ward, Caught Having Sex With Teenage Student in Car, Married to Senior Defence Official: Report.

"Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late," said Katz. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)