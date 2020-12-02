Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Benny Gantz, the Israeli defense minister and leader of a ruling coalition party, Blue and White, said on Tuesday that tomorrow his party would vote in favour of dissolving the country's parliament over inability to pass a budget.

On Wednesday, the Israeli legislature will vote on a dissolution bill proposed by lawmaker Yair Lapid.

Also Read | Chang’e-5, China’s Unmanned Spacecraft Lands On Moon to Collect Lunar Surface Samples.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his ruling Likud party would vote to keep the present parliament. Per the country's law, if a new parliament is unable to agree on a budget within its first 100 days it has to be dissolved and a new election called. Israel's parliament originally faced the deadline in August but voted to extend it.

"Tomorrow, Blue and White will vote in favour of the bill to dissolve the parliament," Gantz said in a speech broadcast by the parliament, calling on Netanyahu to pass a budget.

Also Read | Amazon, Apple to Team Up for New Cloud Computing Service for macOS.

The Wednesday vote is a preliminary one, requiring two more readings for the bill to be voted into law. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)