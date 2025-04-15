Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General. Eyal Zamir on Tuesday conducted a situation assessment and field tour in Shuja'iyya in the Gaza Strip, where he spoke about the recent controversy about a protest letter written by reservists demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages held there.

As part of the tour, the Chief of Staff spoke with reserve fighters operating in the sector and expressed his great appreciation for the forces currently standing by for every mission and every call.

Also Read | 'Motivated, Baseless': India Strongly Rejects Pakistan's Comments on Waqf Amendment Act, Says ' Islamabad Should Look Into Its Own Abysmal Record in Protecting Rights of Minorities'.

Also, during the tour, Zamir approved the operational plans for the continuation of the fighting, in defense and offense.

"The IDF will continue to operate in a state-like manner and will not allow disputes to penetrate its ranks," he said regarding the reservists' protest letter. "Reserve soldiers have the right to express an opinion when they are not in active reserve service, as citizens, on any issue and in a democratic manner."

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident: 10 Killed in Van-Trailer Collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"There are enough ways and places for civil protest." He added. "The attempt to drag the IDF, including speaking as a group on behalf of a military unit - is unacceptable and we will not allow it."

"The IDF cherishes and appreciates its reservists. The IDF is made up of a variety of people and opinions who work together to achieve the mission and security - we carry out the mission together. The IDF is engaged in a multi-sector war and acts solely for business and professional considerations. Its goal in fighting in Gaza is first and foremost to defend the state, return the hostages, and defeat Hamas." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)