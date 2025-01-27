Tel Aviv [Israel], January 27 (ANI/TPS): In preparation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, Israel's Tax Authority is publishing data about a recent pilot, in which the Authority collaborated with the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority, in actively reaching out to Holocaust survivors who do not exercise their entitlement to tax benefits due to a qualifying medical disability under the Nazi Persecution Disabled Persons Law or the Nazi War Disabled Persons Law, and assisting those survivors in submitting a tax refund application for previous years.

As part of the pilot, tax refund applications from 22 survivors were processed, who received tax refunds totaling approximately 960,000 Shekels (USD 266,000) as a result of the process. Representatives of the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority assisted the survivors who were located in filling out the forms and transferring them "via the green route" to employees of the Kfar Saba Tax Assessor's Office at the Tax Authority, who processed the applications.

Since 2020, Israel's Tax Authority has been working in what it called a targeted manner among Holocaust survivors, in order to locate survivors who have not exercised their entitlement to tax benefits. (ANI/TPS)

