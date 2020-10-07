Moscow [Russia], October 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) is to be reduced by 1.3 kilometres (0.8 miles) before the arrival of the superfast Soyuz spacecraft with a crew, a spokesman for Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation told Sputnik.

"In order to form ballistic conditions before the launch and docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft, the next correction of the ISS orbit is scheduled for October 7," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Singapore to Offer One-Time Payment to Aspiring Parents to Have Baby During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as American Christopher Cassidy, are currently working on the ISS. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)