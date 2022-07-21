Rome [Italy], July 21 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his desire to resign during a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, Sputnik reported citing the presidential office.

"Mattarella received this morning at the Quirinale Palace ... Draghi, who, after reporting on yesterday's discussion and vote in the Senate, reiterated his resignation," the office said in a statement.

Also Read | Mario Draghi Resigns As Italy Premier After Government Implodes.

The president "took note of this," the statement said, adding that the government remains in office to address current issues.

Draghi decided to formally resign after the second largest force in his coalition, the Five Star Movement (M5S) boycotted a confidence vote on the government's relief bill to combat soaring prices in the Senate. (ANI)

Also Read | An An, World's Longest-Living Male Giant Panda Under Human Care, Dies at 35 in Hong Kong.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)