Rome [Italy], September 4 (ANI): Italy may set up an embassy to Afghanistan in Qatar's Doha, said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Saturday.

"We and our partners are currently discussing where to locate our embassies. There are no security conditions to open them in Kabul, which is why we are becoming more and more settled on the idea to temporarily set them up in Doha," Di Maio said during a visit to Uzbekistan, as quoted by Italian news agency Agenzia Nova, reported Sputnik.

On Friday, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban, tweeted that Italy had promised to reopen its embassy in the Central Asian country. Later, the tweet was deleted.

Earlier on Saturday, media reported, citing sources at the Italian prime minister's office, said that the information about the country's diplomatic mission returning to Kabul is groundless, reported Sputnik.

Afghanistan has entered a period of political and social turmoil in the wake of the Taliban capturing Kabul on August 15.

Earlier in August, the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan was relocated back to its premises in Kabul after it was temporarily stationed at the Kabul airport.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, held a telephonic conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of China and the latter informed that Bejing would maintain their embassy in Kabul.

But, despite assurances from the Taliban that foreign emissaries will not be harmed, many countries have been evacuation their citizens and diplomatic personnel, as well as Afghans who cooperated with them. (ANI)

