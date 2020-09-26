Rome [Italy], Sept 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus again, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan with early phase bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 3. The 83-year-old underwent treatment for 10 days and was released from the San Raffaele hospital on September 14.

As reported, Berlusconi, like many other COVID-19 patients, is still struggling with the consequences of the disease, particularly the fatigue and physical exhaustion, due to which he remains bedridden. At the same time, a repeat hospitalization is off the table at the moment, according to the report.

The politician will get another test this coming Monday, the newspaper said.

Berlusconi is currently quarantined in his villa outside Milan with his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The politician reportedly continues to actively, though remotely engage in the activities of his party, Forza Italia, and the European People's Party, which placed him as a lawmaker to the European Parliament.

San Raffaele virologist Massimo Clementi told the Adnkronos news agency that Berlusconi had no COVID-19 symptoms requiring any further treatment.

Berlusconi and the 30-year-old Fascina purportedly contracted the virus while vacationing in the Mediterranean island of Sardinia this summer. (ANI/Sputnik)

