Washington, Dec 7 (PTI) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believes the world is no longer unipolar or bipolar, but that it has evolved into a multi-polar sphere, with the European Union, India and Brazil joining the already established United States, China and Russia.

“I would say that we are not in a unipolar world. We are in a multi-polar world for sure with China and Russia and the United States. All three being exceptionally powerful militarily, at least the Chinese and the American economies are very powerful and then bears other polls. The EU, for example, and there's India and Brazil, and so we are in a multi-polar world,” Milley told the Brookings Institute think-tank last week.

The senior-most American general was responding to a question on great power competition.

Last month, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the world was heading towards new balances of power and interests, which would manifest itself in a greater multi-polar global structure.

A multi-polar world must have its foundation in a multi-polar Asia, Jaishankar had said, during the event on India-Japan ties.

At the Brookings Institute event, Milley said that the United States military is a very powerful, and no one should ever mistake it for anything other than that.

“We are very, very powerful. We are powerful in all domains, whether it's the traditional domains of air, land, and sea or whether it is space and cyber but what's also important to know and recognise as a fact is the gaps between us and potential adversaries, say China, Russia, for example, those have shortened and closed a little bit over the last 10, 15, 20 years,” he said.

Milley said that for the last 40 years the Chinese economy was on a roll which in turn resulted in a capable Chinese military.

“So where the Soviet military was the pacing threat, if you will, back in the 1970s and 1980s. I would argue that the Chinese military and the challenge from a rising China, if you will, is really the pacing threat today,” he said.

