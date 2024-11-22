Georgetown [Guyana], November 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, outlined the key areas of discussion between PM Modi and President Irfaan Ali, emphasising the expansion of bilateral ties.

Mazumdar stated on Thursday, "During the interactions, they (PM Modi and President Ali) discussed the entire gamut of India-Guyana relations. Ten agreements were exchanged between the two sides, covering areas such as hydrocarbons and energy, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital cooperation, culture, defence, and security studies."

In addition to these agreements, Mazumdar highlighted the recognition and appreciation from CARICOM leaders. "They highly appreciated the Prime Minister's special efforts to strengthen relations with the group. His seven pillars, encompassing all the issues of relevance to CARICOM nations, were highly valued. These include addressing challenges such as the high incidence of non-communicable diseases like cancer and diabetes, shortage of skilled manpower, climate resilience, and sustainable development. Other areas of focus include maritime connectivity for goods and passengers, as well as women's empowerment and the promotion of women's cricket," Mazumdar added.

"The leaders were highly appreciative of all the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister. They particularly acknowledged India's assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the donation of vaccines and other forms of medical support," Mazumdar noted. He further remarked, "They also appreciated that the Prime Minister's initiatives were closely aligned with the felt needs of the CARICOM countries, and leader after leader expressed the view that India is like a family member of the CARICOM community."

Addressing the Indian community in Georgetown, PM Modi spoke about the cultural bonds that unite India and Guyana.

He expressed, "Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply--culture, cuisine, and cricket." Reflecting on the connection through cricket, he remarked, "The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport but a way of life, deeply embedded in our national identity."

PM Modi also acknowledged the unique food traditions of the Indo-Guyanese community, highlighting the blend of Indian and Guyanese flavours. "The Indo-Guyanese community has a distinctive food tradition that combines elements of Indian and Guyanese cuisine--I have heard that Dalpuri is popular here," he observed.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received, particularly thanking President Ali for his hospitality. "I thank President Ali for opening the doors of his home to me. With President Ali and his grandmother, we also planted a tree as part of our initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. It was an emotional moment I will always cherish. I was deeply honoured to receive the Order of Excellence, the highest national award of Guyana."

Reflecting on India's growth and its impact on global affairs, PM Modi said, "The people of Guyana are well-wishers of India. You would be closely watching the progress being made in India. In just 10 years, India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest, and soon we will become the 3rd largest. Our youth have made us the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world. We have also reached Mars and the Moon."

During his visit, PM Modi participated in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, further strengthening India's diplomatic ties with the Caribbean region. This marked the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. (ANI)

