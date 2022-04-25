New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar and appreciated his perspectives regarding Ukraine and the European Union.

"Began the day by meeting FM @AnzeLog (Anze Logar) of Slovenia. Appreciated his perspectives about Ukraine and the European Union," Jaishankar tweeted.

Slovenian Foreign Affairs Minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday to take part in the Raisina Dialogue.

"During his official visit to India, Minister @AnzeLog will meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam @DrSJaishankar and participate in the international conference @raisinadialogue. He will also attend a cultural event to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations," Foreign Affairs of Slovenia tweeted.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau also arrived in Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Yesterday, Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to start today.

All the international ministers are in the national capital to attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled from April 25-27.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Meanwhile, the EU President Ursula von der Leyen who arrived in India for a two-day official visit on Sunday has also been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session today. (ANI)

