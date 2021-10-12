Yerevan, Oct 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Central Asia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country following the exit of US forces.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Kazakhstan, was welcomed by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at the Zvartnots International airport.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

During his stay here, Jaishankar will hold talks with Mirzoyan and call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

In Kazakhstan, Jaishankar attended the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan during which he discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Also Read | Kompasu Tropical Storm: 9 Dead, 11 Missing After Flash Floods and Landslides in Philippines.

Jaishankar travelled to Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan where he held "constructive" talks with the top Kyrgyz leadership to boost bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and discussed global issues like Afghanistan. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)