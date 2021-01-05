Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Colombo here for his three-day visit, during which he will meet Sri Lankan leadership and several other dignitaries.

"EAM @DrSJaishankararrived in Colombo on his first foreign visit of the year. He is scheduled to meet @GotabayaR,@PresRajapaksa, @DCRGunawardena and several other dignitaries and business leaders during the course of his stay," Indian High Commission wrote on Twitter.

During his visit, the Minister will hold a discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

This is the first foreign visit by the minister in 2021, and also the first by a foreign dignitary to Sri Lanka in the New Year.

"As such, it signifies the priority both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs had said. (ANI)

