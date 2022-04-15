New York [US], April 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended the commemoration ceremony of the 131st Birth Anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Consulate General of India on Thursday (Local Time) in New York.

EAM, earlier in the day, paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and called him "a driving force for a modern India".

"Join the nation in paying homage to Dr. B.R Ambedkar. A driving force for a modern India, his relentless efforts in ensuring a just and equal society will continue to inspire," tweeted Jaishankar, who is currently in the US for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and US along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

