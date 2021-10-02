New Delhi [India] October 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Colombian counterpart Marta Lucia Ramirez on Saturday witnessed the signing of agreements between India and Colombia.

Lucia Ramirez, who is also the Vice President of Colombia is on a four-day visit to India for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

Also Read | Indian Army Chief Hopeful of Resolving China Border Issue, Says ‘Increase in Chinese Deployment Matter of Concern’.

The special focus of the discussions will be science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology, MEA said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)