New York [US], September 22 (ANI): A day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raked up the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and held talks on Cyprus.

On the second day of the UNGA on Wednesday, Jaishankar held a wide-ranging conversation with Cavusoglu which included talks on the Ukraine conflict, food security and Cyprus.

The talks come as the UN continues to push to resolve decades of tensions in Cyprus between the Turkish Cypriot north and the Greek Cypriot south, whose communities have been split since 1974.

"Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkiye on sidelines of UNGA. Wide-ranging conversation that covered the Ukraine conflict, food security, G20 processes, global order, NAM and Cyprus," Jaishnakar had tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday raked up the Kashmir issue during his address at the high-level UN General Assembly session and urged for the establishment of a "fair and permanent" peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

"India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir," Erdogan said at the General Debate.

Erdogan's remarks come after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments between the two countries.

"PM Narendra Modi held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors," PMO India tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi was hailed at the United Nations General Assembly for his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict, by the US and France at the UNGA meeting in New York.

France President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan welcomed PM Modi's statement to Putin on Ukraine. (ANI)

