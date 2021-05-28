Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held a wide-ranging discussion on India's fight against COVID-19, US-India commercial & strategic ties, economic recovery and the broader geopolitics of the region with members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington.

According to US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Ambassador Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also the part of the discussion.

"Wide-ranging discussion on India's fight against COVID19, US-India commercial & strategic ties, economic recovery & the broader geopolitics of the region with Minister Jaishankar, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu & our members in Washington DC," USISPF tweeted.

Jaishankar and the members of US-India Business Council (USIBC) board and select executives from 'Global Task Force for Pandemic Response', companies shared their ongoing initiatives to support India's health infrastructure.

"Jaishankar's meeting with USIBC reinforced both countries' commitment to fight the pandemic together, build resilient supply chains and advance vaccine access. Joined by members of the USIBC Board and select executives from 'Global Task Force for Pandemic Response', companies shared their ongoing initiatives to support India's health infrastructure and further ways to continue relief efforts," USIBC said in a statement on the business leaders meeting.

According to the statement, so far, the Global Task Force, a consortium of over 40 American companies has supported India with: 1000 Ventilators Initiative: The first set of ventilators have been installed in Haldwani (Uttarakhand) and training of physicians is underway. The next set of 300 ventilators are on its way to hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with installation and training planned for the upcoming days. The remainder are scheduled for their arrival to Chennai and allocation to hospitals in COVID hotspots is underway.

Also American companies has supported India with Oxygen concentrators: 4,850 oxygen concentrators have reached 31 states, union territories and government agencies in India, with an additional 1,190 concentrators en route. 35,000 concentrators are scheduled for delivery by end of June.

"Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) India Action Group: Convened CHROs and human resources officers from nearly 200 companies. The group has launched a secure, private collaboration site with resources and materials that CHROs are using to help employees in India, and employees with family in India. Current content channels include telehealth, behavioral and mental health, home health kits, financial wellbeing, practical information for employees, and HR policy best practices," the statement added.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to United States. Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Friday, the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday (local time). (ANI)

