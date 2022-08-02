New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Andorra's Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Ubach Font and exchanged perspectives on several global issues of mutual interest.

This is the first-ever official bilateral visit from Andorra to India. Maria Ubach Font is on a three-day visit to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Delighted to welcome FM @mubachfont on the first ever official bilateral visit from Andorra to India. The Friendship and General Cooperation Agreement that we signed today will further enhance our cooperation in political, economic and commercial, health, tourism and other domains," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Noted our close cooperation in multilateral forums and agreed to continue it. Exchanged perspectives on several global issues of mutual interest," he added.

Notably, Andorra is the world's 16th-smallest country by land and 11th-smallest by population.

India and Andorra established ties in 1994, a year after Andorra proclaimed its constitution. In 2018, the first-ever visit of an Indian minister, the then MoS steel Vishnu Deo visited the country.

The then MoS Steel handed over an invitation by the then EAM Sushma Swaraj for FM Font to visit India.

As per the media reports, the trade between the 2 countries stands strong at 4.31 million. (ANI)

