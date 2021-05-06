New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed concerns over the attack on Maldivian former President Mohamed Nasheed and said that the Majlis speaker will "never be intimidated".

"Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," Jaishankar tweeted.

Nasheed on Thursday night suffered injuries in an explosion near his car.

According to diplomatic sources in Male, Nasheed has suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. His bodyguard too has been injured.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid "strongly condemned" the attack and said that cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society.

"Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President @MohamedNasheedthis evening. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families, as Abdulla Shahid wrote in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

