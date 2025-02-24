Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence about Advantage Assam 2.0 being successful in bringing investment in the state. He stressed that the participation of envoys of different nations in the summit showcases how much the world is interested in Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said that he came to Assam yesterday and will have a panel participation in the Advantage Assam tomorrow. He stated that mission heads and ambassadors from 45 nations have come with him. He noted that Act East nations have a particular interest in the Advantage Assam 2.0.

Jaishankar said, "I came yesterday. We went to Kaziranga this morning. So we have come for Advantage Assam. I am sure that it will be a very good program and tomorrow, I myself have a panel participation there. Today, the Prime Minister is also coming. So, I am confident that the conference will be successful in bringing opportunity for the investment, progress and economic potential of Assam."

"Mission heads and ambassadors from 45 countries have also come with us. 15-20 envoys have come separately. This shows how much the world is interested in India. Act East nations have special interest as Assam is connected to Act East and they all have come. I think they will get a grand welcome here. They will get information here and their enthusiasm will increase. I am very happy with the participation of envoys of several nations," he added.

Earlier in the day, EAM S Jaishankar along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries took an Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park ahead of the Advantage Assam summit that is being held in Guwahati from February 25.

"I am very happy to see more, tourists growing. We are here for Advantage Assam. We are going to Guwahati after this. We want to you know, give Assam and NE states a higher profile. Get more tourists, international interest, more investors. So it is a very good direction and to see this early morning. It's a great start to the day." External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said.

Responding to a comment by media that Kaziranga has the highest tourist inflow he said, "Yes I know. They were telling me that we have already crossed three lakhs. It's a good trend. Even the PM says we should visit every state because we have an abundance of both natural and creative tourism."

The Assam Government is organising the second edition of Advantage Assam, which is scheduled to commence on February 25 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 25.

A release stated that Several Union Ministers, Industrialists, Heads of Mission, and Ambassadors from different countries will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit. According to the Assam government, the state has already received proposals for investments of Rs 1 lakh crore, and this number may increase.

PM Modi will arrive in Guwahati today and witness the mega Jhumoir performance at Sarusajai Stadium. Over 8,600 artists from 800 tea gardens across the state will perform the traditional Jhumoir dance.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Advantage Assam 2.0 is going to change Assam's journey for all time to come.

"Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26. Several Union Ministers, Ambassadors, Investors from the nation and Investors from outside will participate. This is going to change the journey of Assam for all the time to come. As of now, we have proposals for Rs 1 lakh crore. Let us see how it is unfolded," Sarma said.

During the two-day summit, several sessions on many key issues will be held. The Union Ministerial Sessions at the Summit will feature Union Ministers leading discussions on critical sectors and topics such as "I-Way to Viksit Assam," Act East policy, semiconductors, export promotion and others, highlighting Assam's growth potential.

They will share insights on national and regional economic strategies. Seven Union Ministers will participate in discussions and sessions at the summit, focusing on policy frameworks, investment opportunities, and Assam's contribution to India's economic growth. (ANI)

