World News | Jaishankar Extends Greetings to Russian Counterpart on Russia Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian government and its people on the occasion of Russia Day, while expressing confidence in the continued growth of India-Russia ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to FM Sergey Lavrov, the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the Day of Russia. Look forward to continued advancement of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership."

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The message reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its longstanding relationship with Russia, which both countries have described as a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Russia Day, observed annually on June 12, marks the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990 and is celebrated as the national day of the Russian Federation.

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On the occasion of Russia Day, the Russian Embassy in India on Thursday hosted a state reception with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attending as the Chief Guest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri conveyed his best wishes on the occasion, underscoring India's resolve to further enhance the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Russian Federation. He conveyed warm greetings on the occasion and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the MEA post on X read.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, in his welcome address, highlighted Russia's significant role in international affairs amid the evolving multipolar global order and also underscored the country's growing technological and financial self-reliance, while reaffirming Moscow's commitment to maintaining friendship and expanding its comprehensive strategic partnership with India.

Extending his greetings to the attendees, the Foreign Secretary said that at a time of increasing geopolitical complexities, the India-Russia relationship continues to act as an anchor of stability, helping advance the shared interests of both nations.

The reception also featured a performance by the musical group "Stilyagi Band," which was organised with the support of the Moscow Government. (ANI)

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