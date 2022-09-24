New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held the first Australia-India-Indonesia trilateral with his counterparts in New York and said the grouping will contribute to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

"Great to hold the first Australia-India-Indonesia trilateral in New York today. Our convergence on maritime issues, blue economy, digital and clean energy are apparent. Our trilateral will contribute to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

Besides, he held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares and Pekka Haavisto from Finland. The leaders discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific tensions.

"A good meeting with FM @jmalbares of Spain. Our bilateral cooperation has progressed since his Delhi visit in June this year. Spain has been a reliable friend in enhancing the India-EU partnership. We also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific tensions."

"An interesting conversation with FM @Haavisto of Finland. Always impressed how he analyzes contemporary issues with a historical outlook. His perspectives on Ukraine conflict were particularly useful," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met his counterpart from Morocco Nasser Bourita, "Was good to meet Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita yesterday. Our partnership has grown in recent years. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he tweeted.

Earlier, today Jaishankar participated in a high-Level Meeting' of the L.69 Group on 'Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council' in New York.

"Glad to meet so many colleagues & friends of the L-69 grouping. The title of our meeting, 'Reinvigorating Multilateralism: A call to Action for Comprehensive Security Council Reform' aptly captured the message of the gathering. The Global South is working together towards this goal."

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbeans and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to the United States, has more than 50 official engagements in total. The highlights of Jaishankar's meetings particularly with developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Islands are sharply focused on the reform of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI)

