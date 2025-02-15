Munich [Germany], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a series of high-level meetings on global security, democracy, and economic cooperation on Saturday, engaging with the Foreign Ministers of Mongolia, Austria, Denmark, Argentina, and Romania, as well as Norway's Finance Minister, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025 in Germany.

In a post on X he wrote, "A warm conversation with FM @BattsetsegBatm2 of Mongolia today. Appreciate the steady advancement of India-Mongoloa cooperation. I spoke about deepening our engagement in culture, business, development partnership, and technology."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890747112154976590

In another post on X, the EAM said, "Delighted to meet with Federal Chancellor and FM @a_schallenberg of Austria. His insights on the region are always valuable."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890733616558223590

Earlier today, the EAM also met with the Foreign Ministers of Denmark, Argentina, Romania and the Finance Minister of Norway.

On Friday (local time), EAM Jaishankar also participated in a panel discussion on the topic 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' at the Munich Security Conference alongside Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowsk.

During the panel discussion, Jaishankar expressed optimism over the direction of India's democracy and stressed that it has delivered. He spoke about how elections are conducted in India and mentioned recent elections in Delhi and parliamentary elections held in 2024.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience'. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_. Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference."

Earlier, EAM also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, where the two discussed ongoing efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar met Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India. The EAM also met with Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed bilateral cooperation and Ukraine development.

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held in Germany's Munich from February 14-16. The MSC 2025 will offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the time's key foreign and security policy challenges. (ANI)

