Doha [Qatar], December 27 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday interacted with the Indian community via virtual mode and urged their participation in the development of 'New India' in Qatar.

"Virtually interacted with the Indian community in Qatar. Appreciate their contribution to meeting the COVID challenge. Urged their participation in the development of New India," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Qatar till December 28. This is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

"Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments," the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added. (ANI)

