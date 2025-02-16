Muscat [Oman], February 16 (ANI): February 16 (ANI) : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

Informing about his meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the talks were focused on the bilateral relationship between two countries and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

"Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. Conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on (BIMSTEC)," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also issued a statement after the meeting in which it stated that two sides discussed on various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests.

Recalling their last meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024, both noted that since then the two countries have participated at various bilateral engagements- Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India at the level of Foreign Secretaries was conducted in Dhaka on 9th December 2024, Energy Adviser of Bangladesh participated at the India Energy Week events in New Delhi on 10-11 February 2025, among others, the statement said.

Both sides also noted that meeting at the level of Directors General of Border Guarding Forces of the two countries are scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 18-20 February 2025. They hoped that various border related issues would be discussed and resolved during the meeting, the statement said.

Both sides recognized the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed about the necessity to work together to address those, the statement said.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser emphasized the importance of initiating the discussion for renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, the statement said.

He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of SAARC Standing Committee and requested consideration of the Government of India in this regard.

Prior to the meeting, Jaishankar gave a keynote address at the Indian Ocean Conference where he stressed the importance of adhering to agreements in ensuring stability. He was elaborating on the maritime consequences of the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, "We meet at a time when there is considerable churn in world affairs. At such a juncture, an open and constructive exchange of views is of particular benefit. I am confident that all of us will find great value in the discussions that we will be holding over the next two days."

He further said that changes in the global order may be expressed through new ideas and concepts, but they are also reflected in the evolving landscape.

"The Indian Ocean region is no exception to that rule. And this matters not just to us as inhabitants of this community, but given our salience in so many dimensions, to other regions and nations as well. After all, as we heard from previous speakers, the Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution and connectivity are central to the manner in which the world runs today," the EAM added. (ANI)

