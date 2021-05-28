By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wherein they held an hour long meeting discussing wide-ranging issues including the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan in Washington.

"Pleased to meet NSA @JakeSullivan46. Wide-ranging discussions including on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. Conveyed appreciation for US solidarity in addressing the Covid challenge. India-US vaccine partnership can make a real difference," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar was accompanied by India's envoy to the US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the External Affairs Minister commenced the second leg of his US visit.

He also met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, as part of his five-day US visit, the first official trip since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Jaishankar and Tai discussed the issues around the proposal by India to suspend the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement to help them produce vaccines to fight COVID-19.

"Our trade, technology & business cooperation are at the core of our strategic partnership. Enhancing them is vital to post-Covid economic recovery.Welcomed her positive stance on IPR issues & support for efficient & robust supply chains," the minister said.

Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary Anthony Blinken,high level officials from Department of Homeland Security, USAID, Department of Energy and National Science a foundation. (ANI)

