World News | Jaishankar Meets S African Deputy President Mashatile, Discusses Opportunities in Various Sectors

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in New Delhi, where both leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors and agreed to work closely in international forums.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to meet" Mashatile and appreciated his "strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership" between India and South Africa.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2061680708779999734

According to Jaishankar, the discussions focused on "opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains and both sides "also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums."

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Earlier on Sunday, South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, along with South Africa's Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, visited Dilli Haat in the national capital as part of their ongoing visit to India from May 29 to June 3.

Mashatile's visit, along with his delegation at the open-air market, food plaza, and craft bazaar, was aimed at exploring the cultural and entrepreneurial landscape of India.

In a post on X, Mashatile said that he visited Dilli Haat to explore India's rich cultural heritage.

"As part of exploring the cultural heritage of India this morning, we visited Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Dilli Haat has become India's popular tourist destination where visitors enjoy live music, dance performances, and art exhibitions representing various states of India," the post read.

In a video shared along with the post, he added that the visit was aimed at understanding how India supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs), encourages innovation in the digital economy, and manages infrastructure.

"We came here to see how India developed its own society, looking at how they support small and medium enterprises, how they come up with innovations in the digital economy, and how they handle infrastructure, so we're meeting different companies that are involved in various sectors of the economy," he said.

The Deputy President arrived in India on Friday for a six-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and giving "fresh impetus" to India-South Africa ties.

He is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay.

The visit itinerary also includes engagements in Hyderabad before the delegation's departure on June 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)