World News | Jaishankar Meets Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha; Discusses Ukraine Conflict, Bilateral Cooperation

Nicosia [Cyprus], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha as he arrived in Cyprus to participate in the 'Gymnich' informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict with the Ukrainian counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation.

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"A useful meeting with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation," he said.

He also met with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the West Asia conflict.

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"A good meeting with FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate his assessments and insights on the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East," he said.

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers at the invitation of Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

Jaishankar made a quick stopover at Frankfurt Airport, enroute to Cyprus for the meeting. He was warmly received by India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit V Gupte.

The meeting, which took place as the EAM transited through Germany on his way to Cyprus for the European Union Foreign Ministers' (EU FM) meeting, served as a vital platform for reviewing the trajectory of bilateral relations.

During the brief but productive interaction, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Germany stated that Ambassador Gupte provided the EAM with a comprehensive briefing on the current state of India-Germany relations.

Kaja Kallas travelled to Cyprus on May 27-28 to chair the traditional 'Gymnich' informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers. The meeting will be hosted by Cyprus in the city of Limassol.

EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs will meet for an informal Foreign Affairs Council on 27-28 May 2026 in Lemesos.

The Gymnich meeting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Cyprus is co-chaired by Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the meeting, Ministers will discuss current and regional issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)