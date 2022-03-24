New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi reiterated their commitment to the close strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close Strategic Partnership between India and Oman. Both the Ministers highlighted the high priority accorded by the leadership of both the countries to bilateral relations based on high mutual trust and respect. Both Ministers underscored that as neighbours united by the waters of the Arabian Sea, both countries have an important role in maritime safety and security in the region," the MEA statement said.

This comes at a time when the neighbouring country Pakistan, at the OIC meeting, raked up the issue of Kashmir. On the other hand, the UN delegation was in Srinagar for deep investments in the region.

This is Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi's first visit to India since he was appointed as the Foreign minister of Oman in August 2020, according to the joint statement released by India and Oman's Foreign Minister.

According to the statement, both sides noted that they are united by the waters of the Arabian Sea and have an important role in maritime safety and security in the region.

Both the ministers recalled the contribution of Late Sultan Qaboos bin Said in the development of close strategic partnership between both the countries and for which he was awarded Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 by the Indian Government as recognition of his visionary leadership, his efforts to promote peace as well as his immense contribution in strengthening India-Oman friendship.

"Both the Ministers positively assessed the multi-faceted India-Oman relations that span several areas of cooperation including political, strategic, defence, economy, energy, investment, space, mining, science and technology, culture, consular and humanitarian cooperation," the statement read.

Both the Ministers welcomed the decision to implement the proposals for joint cooperation in space, mining, maritime and science and technology sectors.

They agreed for holding the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of Commerce Ministers, India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group Meeting (Foreign Office Consultations), and strategic dialogue at an early date.

Moreover, the sides also welcomed the timely renewal of longstanding MoUs on military cooperation and maritime issues between India and Oman.

Both also welcomed the holding of the 11th Joint Military Cooperation Committee Meeting (JMCC) in New Delhi in February 2022 which was co-chaired by the Defence Secretary of India and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman.

The statement further stated, "Attesting to the trust and closeness in defence cooperation, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman became the first foreign dignitary to embark on India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier - Vikrant."

"Both the leaders noted that the first visit of the incumbent Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) to India in February 2022 will help in deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman," the statement added.

S. Jaishankar thanked the Omani side for taking care of all the Indians that are residing in Oman during the pandemic and lauded the cooperation between the countries during the COVID pandemic.

"EAM noted that Oman was the first country in the region to accord approval to indigenously developed COVAXIN attesting to the close and friendly relations between both the countries. The Ministers expressed gratitude to each other's countries for timely assistance during the pandemic," the statement said.

"India's assistance in supplying critical medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine and COVID vaccine and Oman's assistance in providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other critical equipment during India's second phase, was a humanitarian gesture well-received by both Sides," the statement added.

Both the ministers felt that there is a need to enhance the momentum in trade and investment linkages as the economies of both countries show strong signs of post-pandemic recovery.

"Noting the synergy between the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to position Oman as a global hub for green Hydrogen and green Ammonia, it was agreed to enhance cooperation in this area," according to the statement.

The Ministers also welcomed the signing of MOU between India Post and Oman Post for issuance of the India-Oman Joint Commemorative Stamp that highlighted the old shared cultural heritage between both the countries and will be released in the last quarter of this year.

Both Ministers welcomed the signing of the program of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries within the joint committees' programs. (ANI)

