Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Israel on Monday and said the memorial is testimony to the human spirit of resilience.

Jaishankar -- who is on a three-day visit to Israel -- said that the Holocaust memorial strengthens "our resolve to fight evil".

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at @yadvashem. This memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens our resolve to fight evil."

Earlier, the minister unveiled a plaque in Israel commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960.

He emphasised that India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors.

The minister said in a tweet: "Started the day by unveiling a plaque commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors."

Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the MEA noted. (ANI)

