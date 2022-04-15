New York [US], April 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 131st Birth Anniversary in a commemoration ceremony in New York and said that the vision of Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, is the blueprint that guides us.

"The legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar, as the architect of the Indian Constitution, has actually become even more valuable with the passage of time. Today, Dr. Ambedkar's vision & aspirations are the blueprints that guide us," said Jaishankar while attending the commemoration ceremony at the Consulate General of India on Thursday (Local Time) in New York.

Also Read | Russia Claims Ukrainian Helicopters Carried Out Strikes On Its Territory.

He said that celebrating the occasion here has a special meaning as Dr B R Ambedkar has spent so many years in this city (New York). "His years in New York had a very profound impact on him as a freedom fighter and political leader, but most of all, as a social worker. He was deeply influenced by what was the best of the American interest," he added.

Remembering Ambedkar's dedication towards the welfare and upliftment of the deprived section of the society, Jaishankar said, "Dr Ambedkar has universal relevance and must be recognized by all nations to build a fairer society, overcoming discrimination and injustice. His ideas and vision determine, influence, and guide what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government does every day in service to people."

Also Read | Imran Khan Has 'Comedic Talent', Can Do the Kapil Sharma Show, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

EAM, earlier in the day, paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and called him "a driving force for a modern India".

"Join the nation in paying homage to Dr. B.R Ambedkar. A driving force for a modern India, his relentless efforts in ensuring a just and equal society will continue to inspire," tweeted Jaishankar, who is currently in the US for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and US along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)