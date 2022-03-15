New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is diligently pursuing the repatriation of mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University, who succumbed to injuries received when he had gone to fetch groceries from a shop, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

"We deeply mourn his untimely demise. Our Embassy in Ukraine is diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains to India," Jaishankar said in a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the 'Situation in Ukraine'.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: PM Narendra Modi Holds Virtual Interaction with Embassy Officials Engaged in Evacuation Mission.

Naveen Gyanagoudarmwas a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in shelling in the Ukraine conflict.

The minister also mentioned the assistance provided to another Indian national Harjot Singh, who suffered bullet injuries on his way out from Kyiv.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Prices of Anti-Radiation Tablets Skyrocket; Here's Why.

"His medical expenses were taken care of and arrangements made for his movement from Kyiv to the Polish border. He was brought back in an IAF flight to India accompanied by a doctor arranged by our Mission in Poland," Jaishankar said.

The minister said that despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, India has ensured that about 22500 citizens have returned home safely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)