New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Monday and discussed the situation in Ukraine and Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak to my dear friend FM @a_schallenberg of Austria after the New Year."

"Recall last year's visit to Vienna. Exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, especially in light of my recent travels," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1744321860177932308?s=20

Notably, the diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established in 1949.

The ties between the two nations have been warm and friendly, according to the MEA, with a regular exchange of visits including at the level of leaders, ministers and Parliamentarians highlighting the importance that the two nations accord to further strengthening their relations.

The two countries also have a robust economic partnership, with bilateral trade pegged at USD 2.47 billion in 2021, the MEA noted, adding that over 150 Austrian companies have a presence in India.

Further, as per the video posted by Jaishankar, the Indian diaspora residing in Austria numbers 31,000.

India and Austria, in 2023, signed an MoU on the exemption of visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders. It was in addition to the MoU on gainful occupation for family members of diplomatic staff.

The nations also inked an MoU on a joint declaration on a working holiday while another pertained to a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership agreement.

Also, the two nations, last year signed an MoU on cultural cooperation between the years 2022-2026. (ANI)

