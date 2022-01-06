New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Nepali counterpart Dr. Narayan Khadka and discussed progress on many fronts including development partnership and COVID-19 collaboration.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that, both sides also agreed to broaden the vistas of cooperation.

"Just finished a New Year call with FM Dr. Narayan Khadka of Nepal. Was an opportunity to recognize progress on so many fronts. Our Development Partnership and Covid collaboration have been noteworthy. Agreed to broaden the vistas of our cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last year, on September 22, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had appointed Narayan Khadka as foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Deuba will embark on a four-day visit to India starting on Sunday, a sitting minister confirmed to ANI.

As per the minister in the Deuba cabinet, the proposal for his visit has been endorsed paving the way for him to start his second international visit after assuming the post of Prime Minister last year.

"PM Deuba will be holding a meeting with his Indian counterpart apart from attending the Gujarat Global Summit. A cabinet meeting has also approved Deuba's visit. A formal announcement will be made by MoFA," the minister confirmed to ANI seeking anonymity.

This would be the first visit to India by Deuba after being appointed as Prime Minister for the fifth time. (ANI)

