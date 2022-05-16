New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to express his condolences on the passing away of former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Called UAE FM @ABZayed to express my personal condolences on the passing away of late President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We agreed that taking forward our strategic partnership would be the best tribute to him," Jaishankar informed in a tweet.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Saturday to pay respects to the departed President.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday and offered condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

UAE President, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday.

The Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened on Saturday to elect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected as the President of the UAE while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow in future. (ANI)

