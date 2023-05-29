New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad and discussed a range of issues including Free Trade Agreement, Indo-Pacific and G20.

"Met with UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt today in New Delhi. Discussed a broad range of issues, from FTA and South Asia to Indo-Pacific and G20. Underlined the obligation to ensure security of our diplomatic missions and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Also Read | Alexander Lukashenko Poisoned? Belarus President Taken to Hospital After Meeting With Vladimir Putin, Says Report Amid Poisoning Speculations.

UK and India are working towards a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The ninth round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the UK was held from April 24 to 28.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, who is Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs (South Asia, MEastNAfrica, UN, Human Rights) PM's Special Envoy for Preventing Sexual Violence, landed in India on May 27. After his arrival in India, he travelled to Jodhpur.

Also Read | ‘Am I Gay’, ‘Am I Lesbian’, ‘How To Come Out’: Google Searches Asking About Sexuality, Gender Skyrocketed 1,300% Since 2004.

"...I arrived in Jodhpur, my maternal ancestral home. 76 years after my mother bid farewell to the Blue City I say 'Salaam Jodhpur- Namaste Rajasthan'," he said in a tweet.

"Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort is steeped in a rich and diverse history. Pleasure touring the fort today to learn more about its architecture, restoration and conservation work," he added.

The UK government had said that focus of Lord Tariq Ahmad's visit on science, technology and innovation emphasises the UK's commitment to deepening partnerships in these areas across the globe - evidenced by the recent announcement of a new Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific.

"Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK's long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the Integrated Review Refresh," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)