Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and discussed bilateral trade between the two nations as well as the present global situation in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Good to catch up with USTR @AmbassadorTai. Discussed our bilateral trade and exchanged notes on the global situation," tweeted Jaishankar.

Also Read | Brooklyn Shooting: US President Joe Biden Briefed on New York City Subway Shootout.

Jaishankar is in the US to attend the 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington.

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar discussed contemporary challenges and issues in an open and constructive manner.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

He concluded a productive and substantive 2+2 Ministerial meeting on April 11.

"Resolved that our strategic partnership would continue to grow and play a greater role in shaping the direction of world affairs," tweeted Jaishankar.

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held on April 11 in Washington.

Notably, during the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)